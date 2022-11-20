Holly Willoughby surprised her fans on Sunday when she revealed that she would be adding a new string to her bow – as a librarian of sorts!

Dressed in a cosy autumnal sweater, the This Morning co-host shared that she is going to be starting a list of book recommendations from herself and members of her online community Wylde Moon.

MORE: Holly Willoughby asks fans for no judgement over parenting wish

In the video clip, Holly recalled that she had recently shared what she was reading with her fans.

She went on: "It was an excellent book and I shared it with you and you all went crazy about it… And quite organically you started to share other recommendations and it seems to have really struck a chord with you all.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Holly Willoughby divides fans with latest announcement

"It's funny because I'm not a natural reader, I didn't really enjoy reading when I was younger, it used to take me so long, I'd get really distracted…"

MORE: Holly Willoughby uses this genius alarm clock to wake up on time all winter

READ: Holly Willoughby's very rare comment about son's emotions

The mum-of-three went on: "But as I get older I definitely find it's something I really like doing. It's something that seems to be a bit of time just for me. I don't do it enough… But I find that more and more it's just a really nice time to get lost and escape and switch off from actual reality.

Holly launched Wylde Moon last year

"So we thought what a better way to do this than to create our own Wylde library which is over on the website… There will be loads of recommendations…

"I just feel it's a really lovely thing to do to share and enjoy and maybe you can have some of those moments yourself where you just get lost in someone else's world for a little bit… Happy reading!"

The star is keeping busy!

Holly's followers differed in their reactions to the news, with one commenting: "I hate reading, I wish I didn't…" and another adding: "I'm going to try… When I'm at home… I can't seem to concentrate."

However, others were more enthusiastic, with one writing: "Love this," and another agreeing: "You can be absolutely free when you're reading a book".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.