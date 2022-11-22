Jamie Lee Curtis left 'thrilled' as she receives Indie Spirits nomination on her birthday Everything Everywhere All At Once has been nominated for several Indie Spirit Awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared the news that her hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once has been nominated for several Indie Spirit Awards.

Taking to social media, Jamie posted a picture with the cast at SXSW and thanked fans for coming together to support independent films.

"This creative group of people led by The Daniels have just been given a beautiful vote of confidence from the @filmindependent Independent Spirit awards. This movie certainly was independent in its ideas and execution and has had great support from @a24 and most of all from the audiences that found it and loved it, and talked about it and shared the uniting force of cinema and ideas and family. Thrilled for all of us," she captioned the post.

However it was an extra special day for Jamie as 22 November is also her birthday, and Jamie honored her mother, the actress Janet Leigh, for being the "example as a woman who spent the majority of her life helping others".

To celebrate the special day, Jamie also called on fans to help her organization My Hand In Yours who are nearing a $25,000 matching grant from Porto's Bakery.

"Remember that every item in this store, every cent spent is sent to Children's Hospital Los Angeles so you can still give twice with the grant and give every day with the beautiful connection to the care and treatment of critically ill and injured children @childrensla come join us," she added.

Jamie and the cast of EEAAO

"The gift is everlasting. One child recovered is the best gift anybody could ever want or need or desire in their life."

Everything Everywhere All At Once led all films with eight total nominations on Tuesday morning including Best Director for Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert and acting nominations for stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu.

Cate Blanchett's film Tár received seven nominations including Best Director for Todd Field and acting nominations for Cate and Nina Hoss.