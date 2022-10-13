Jamie Lee Curtis stuns in beautiful black and white portrait as Halloween franchise ends Halloween Ends will be released on 14 October

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a stunning picture to celebrate the release of the final chapter of her Halloween franchise.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis looks impossibly glamorous in sheer mesh shirt and blazer

The snap showed Jamie, 63, holding a framed picture of herself taken during the 2018 press tour for Halloween; the picture from 2018 showed Jamie holding a framed picture of herself from the 1978 original film.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Halloween Ends trailer

"On the day before the release of the last of @halloweenmovie I present the best photo example of the lineage, legacy, longevity of Laurie Strode, Halloween and the POWER OF SURVIVAL! It was taken by @aspictures and @micheleromeronyc," she captioned the post.

"This of course is really a photograph of everyone who has survived their lives. Through the looking glass we look back at our trials and tribulations and successes and joyful moments and we stand in solidarity with each other proud to be here excited about what the future holds."

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis' fans react to plastic surgery admission in furious rant on Lorraine – watch

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis shares first photo of daughter Ruby alongside heartfelt message

Fans loved the look and the important message she told, with one fan writing: "Thank you for being such a special part of my love of film. I have watched the Halloween movies since I was 18 years old(I am now 60) & the character of Laurie Strode has always inspired me with her loyalty, her perseverance & her strength.

"Thank you for giving us a female protagonist that was always a force to be reckoned with. "

Jamie shared the incredible portrait

"Such a beautiful photograph with an even more beautiful message!" commented another.

The iconic horror franchise final girl is reprising her role as Laurie Strode one last time for the film Halloween Ends, which premiered on Tuesday in Hollywood.

Jamie made heads turn on the red carpet in a dazzling sequined red gown that featured an off-the-shoulder cut and hugged her figure.

She shared a sweet message after the movie's emotional premiere event, writing: "ABOUT LAST NIGHT! @halloweenmovie I am stunned by the outpouring of love and support. EVERY LIVING CREATURE, human and animal, needs love and support and I feel I have been given way, way, way too much of it and yet at the same time I am not going to deny what this represents and do I will accept this moment, this final girl, final moment as a testament to perseverance, strength and courage, both mine and yours. "

The fans, the filmmakers, the friends and of course mostly, my family who have supported me and cheered me on, hand on my heart, I simply say, thank you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.