Jamie Lee Curtis inundated with support as she opens up about addiction journey: 'You are not alone' The Halloween star became sober in 1999

Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken about her own battle with addiction after Friends star Matthew Perry opened up about his own battles with alcohol and drugs.

READ: Jamie Lee Curtis opens up with heartfelt statement about sobriety

In an interview with People, Matthew spoke candidly about his addictions, and confessed that he spent several weeks in a coma and nearly died when he was just 49, with doctors telling him he had a survival chance of just "two per cent". His colon burst from opioid overuse and he spent weeks fighting for his life. What followed was five months in hospital and nine months with a colostomy bag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis speaks out over plastic surgery

Taking to Instagram, Jamie praised Matthew for his honesty, and opened up about her own battle, with the star previously having been addicted to painkillers.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates final Halloween film's success with bloody photo

SEE: Jamie Lee Curtis stuns in beautiful black and white portrait as Halloween franchise ends

In an emotional caption, Jamie shared: "I am so happy that Matthew is sharing his secret so that others can realize the power of addiction and that one can find help.

"I've been sober for coming up 24 years off of a Vicodin addiction, and it was when a journalist wrote an article in @esquire about his own addiction to Vicodin, that I actually realized I wasn't so alone and so unique.

"That became the stepping point for me to seek the help I needed which I received in recovery rooms all over the world. This new synthetic opiate, Fentanyl, is a ruthless, killer and much more powerful and addictive."

Jamie gave her support to Matthew

She concluded: "Whoever reads this, who is struggling, please know you are not alone and there are many other people who share your disease and have found recovery."

The star's openness was met with support from fans, with one sharing: "Sharing experience, strength, and HOPE."

SEE: Jamie Lee Curtis poses in a swimsuit by the pool amid final Halloween premiere

READ: Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional as she speaks out against anti-semitism

A second added: "Visibility saves lives. Four years alcohol-free for me," and a third posted: "We do recover! I just celebrated 3 years clean from an opiate addiction. Life is good!!!"

Jamie was previously addicted to painkillers, and at the height of her addiction even swiped some from her sister.

Jamie battled an addiction to painkillers

Speaking to Variety about the moment, she confessed: "I wrote her a letter and I said, 'I've done a terrible thing, and I've stolen your pills from you, and I'm sorry.'

When I came home that night, I was terrified that she was going to be so angry at me, but she just looked at me and put her arms out and hugged me and said, 'You are an addict and I love you, but I am not going to watch you die.'

SEE: Jamie Lee Curtis looks impossibly glamorous in sheer mesh shirt and blazer

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis teases Freaky Friday revival with amazing throwback

"That's it. She didn't wag her finger at me. She didn't tell me anything else."

Things turned around for Jamie when she read in Esquire about journalist Tom Chiarella's own addiction, she was inspired to begin attending recovery meetings that helped her reach sobriety.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.