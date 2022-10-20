Jamie Lee Curtis looks incredible in Halloween bathtub photo Fans have never seen the Scream Queen like this

Jamie Lee Curtis is everywhere at the moment thanks to the revival of her hit Halloween franchise and her highly entertaining social media presence. However, fans weren't prepared for her bathtub photo and now a whole new generation of fans is in awe.

SEE: Jamie Lee Curtis stuns in beautiful black and white portrait as Halloween franchise ends

The now 63-year-old Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a throwback pic of herself looking terrific as she reclined naked in a vintage free-standing bath surrounded by candles. In a spooky twist that is keeping with Jamie Lee's daring side, and the original 1978 Halloween film which she was promoting at the time, the gorgeous mom-of-two appeared to be lounging in a pool of blood…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis in behind-the-scenes footage from the Halloween movie

Jamie shared the image with her 4.6 million Instagram followers with the caption: "I take HALLOWEEN SERIOUSLY! From a #bloodbath to ENDINGS are a BITCH, I mean WITCH! @halloweenmovie".

Jamie Lee Curtis is the ultimate Scream Queen

The photo was met with rapturous approval with fans flooding the comments section with: "Hail the Scream Queen", and "the one and only scream queen!" with a third fan adding that Jamie Lee looked "absolutely stunning".

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis poses in a swimsuit by the pool amid final Halloween premiere

Jamie Lee is revelling in the success of the final film of the Halloween franchise, and she is loving the glee that her Halloween-themed Instagram posts are being met with. As soon as the successful box office numbers for the final instalment of the franchise Halloween Ends were released, she shared another "blood-soaked" photograph of herself. This time Jamie was dressed as her character, Laurie Strode, sporting that blonde wig, blue blouse, and a neck covered in blood.

Jamie Lee Curtis humbled by supportive fans

MORE: 13 Netflix horror films and TV shows that will keep you awake at night this Halloween 2022

The $41.3 million and rising box office takings for Halloween Ends prompted a heartfelt message from Jamie last week and she shared a screenshot of the figures alongside a photograph of herself holding a queen chess piece with the caption: "Once in a while, it's fun to be Queen. Thank you to all the creators and fans that made this happen. I will tell you that it's a thrill to be almost 64 and to be headlining the number #1 movie in America in the third of David Gordon Green's @halloweenmovie THRILLOGY."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.