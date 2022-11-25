Dec Donnelly makes candid update about rarely-seen son Jack

Dec Donelly made a rare comment about his baby son, Jack, whom he and his beautiful wife Ali Astall welcomed in July this year, in a new interview on Good Morning Britain.

Talking about their daily routine whilst filming I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here with Andi Peters, he and co-host Ant McPartlin chatted about having their respective families with them whilst Down Under.

WATCH: Dec Donnelly discusses rarely-seen son Jack in new interview

The duo jested that, as they are surrounded by their loved ones whilst in Oz, there's absolutely no time for playing golf in the afternoons, especially as parents.

Ant explained: "We get up at about two am Australian time, so it's early. We go to bed at about six, half six. Get a little bit of sun in the afternoon, no golf though, no golf!

The pair were chatting with Andi Peters

He continued: "We have the families out, so we can't just be out playing golf."

To which Dec replied: "I've got two children Andi, I can't go playing golf in the afternoons." The star then went on to say that Jack is "very good," when asked how he was doing by Andi.

Dec and wife Ali surprised fans with the happy arrival of Jack, whose full name is Jack Anthony Alphonsus, in the summer but the happy news was tinged with sadness for the family.

Dec shared the joyous news on Instagram

The Britain's Got Talent star's baby joy was bookended by heartbreaking news as Declan's older brother Dermott passed away earlier in the month and Dermott's funeral sadly took place less than a week after Dec's son's arrival.

Baby Jack's second middle name is also a tribute to Dec's late father Alphonsus, making the new arrival all the more bittersweet.

The baby was been dubbed "a ray of light" by his doting father, who just one day after his son's arrival shared the joyous announcement on his joint Instagram page with Ant.

Dec and Ali are so in love

Alongside the most incredible photo of his hand next to Jack's, he penned: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x."

Dec and Ali welcomed Isla, four, in 2018, after marrying in August 2015.

