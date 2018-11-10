Declan Donnelly’s baby daughter just made a very long first flight to Australia - photo When will Holly join him?

I'm A Celebrity fans don't have too long to wait for the new series, especially as presenter Declan Donnelly has just touched down in Australia to start filming! The 43-year-old - who welcomed his daughter Isla into the world with his wife Ali in September - has shared a photo of his family's arrival in Oz. He posted an amazing picture of the sun rising over Australia from his aeroplane window along with the caption: "G'Day AU." The new show is set to start on Sunday 18 November, which gives Dec a week to settle in with Ali and their two-month-old baby. How exciting!

Ant shared a photo from his flight to Australia

Co-presenter Ant McPartlin is taking a step back from the show this year, but Dec will be joined by Holly Willoughby instead, who is also taking her family with her. Holly has been making the most of spending quality time with close friends and family before jetting off for her new presenting job, and on Thursday she took her three children - Chester, Harry and Belle - to grab a milkshake at London's Five Guys burger restaurant. The 37-year-old has been preparing for the move with help from her pals, who have given her some adorable presents over the last few weeks, including a 'good luck' cake and an Australia guide book.

So, the big question is: which celebrities will be joining Holly and Dec in the jungle? Everything is very hush-hush but there have been some rumours! Love Island's Georgia Steel recently hinted at joining the show, as did fellow ex-islander Olivia Buckland. Anne Hegerty from popular gameshow The Chase is also rumoured to be in the running, along with Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain and ex-Strictly star Frankie Bridge. But fans will need to tune in on launch night to find out who's sleeping with the creepy-crawlies for sure!

