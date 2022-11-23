Royal family to welcome new baby – details Congratulations to the jubilant couple!

There will be celebrations throughout the royal family of Monaco as they prepare to welcome a new royal baby.

On Wednesday, Louis Ducruet and his wife, Marie Chevallier confirmed the news that they were expecting their first child. They made the announcement in the sweetest way possible, as they sat with a marina stretching out behind them and their faithful dog, Pancake, who had been dressed in a top that read: "Soon to be a big brother."

The royal couple captioned the post: "An adventure is about to begin."

They were immediately met with messages of support from their fans who offered their congratulations over the happy news.

Louis is the son of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and Daniel Ducruet, and is currently 15th in line to the throne of Monaco.

Louis and Marie met in their first year of Grande école at the Skema Business School. They announced their engagement in 2018, before getting married in a civil service on 26 July 2019. They held a religious ceremony a day later.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

As Daniel and Marie have married, their child will have the rights to succeed to the Monegasque throne, and will be in 16th place, displacing Daniel's sister, Pauline.

Prince Albert is currently the Prince of Monaco, with his son Jacques the next in line. Albert shares twin children Jacques and Gabrielle with Princess Charlene.

Back in May, the royal parents delighted fans as the family headed out on an official outing to the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament where under 12s from 14 countries competed.

Daniel is the grandson of Grace Kelly

And during their time out, Charlene was pictured being a doting mum towards her twin children as she walked trackside with them, and protectively put her arms on Jacques.

In one photo, she couldn't help but attempt to embarrass the twins, wrapping her arms around both of them and planting a kiss on the side of Jacques' face.

The Princess, alongside Jacques and Gabriella, also met with some of the competing teams, including one from Barcelona and another from Andorra.

And there was a special treat for the seven-year-old royals as while on the balcony they were treated to a visit from the mascot of the competition, a seagull wearing a rugby T-shirt and pilot's hat.

