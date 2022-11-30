Lorraine Kelly's fabulous 63rd birthday celebrations and she gets some wonderful surprises Looking fabulous!

What a way to celebrate my 63rd birthday! First thing in the morning I was serenaded by a fabulous piper and the amazing youngsters from the London Youth Choirs. It was just beautiful.

And then Sandro from The Great British Bake Off made me the most exquisite cake which I could hardly bring myself to eat because it is such a work of art.

He's a lovely man and I am so honoured that he brought in one of his very special creations for all of us to enjoy. Andy Peters presented me with the silliest but totally brilliant present of a watermelon with my face on it!

It is a very good likeness and so healthy too. He said he just didn’t know what to get for the woman who has "everything".

I am actually a bit of a nightmare when it comes to thinking up birthday gifts.

I love a scented candle or a bottle of bubbly, but I have my one pair of lovely ear-rings and my love heart and "Africa" necklace and don't really need anything else.

My top team at work got me a fantastic suit case for my travels which can go in the overhead locker on the plane, and doesn't need to be checked in.

I really don’t like checking in luggage in case it gets lost or there’s a long wait in the baggage hall, so I always travel very light. It's perfect.

My best ever birthday present was when my husband Steve got me a giant penguin. He had it made by an artist in Edinburgh who created the four beaiutiful emperor penguins outside the Discovery Point museum in Dundee.

I absolutely love "McPingu" who lives in our garden looking southwards to Antarctica. It was such a lovely day but I honestly can’t believe I am sixty three years old. In. My head I am around 28, and i still feel as if I'm not really grown up!

