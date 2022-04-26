Bake Off star Noel Fielding stuns fans with incredibly rare picture of his daughters The presenter is a proud dad to Dali and Iggy

Noel Fielding has shared a very special social media post with his fans.

The Great British Bake Off host is a proud father of two young children – daughters Dali and Iggy – whom he shares with his partner, DJ Lliana Bird.

But the pair have chosen not to share any pictures of their girls – until now. Talented artist Noel, 48, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his latest piece of art, a crayon portrait of his daughters.

The picture depicts the little girls from behind as they venture out in a field of flowers. Noel sweetly captioned his post: "My two beautiful Flower Fairies x."

Noel shared a beautiful drawing of his two girls

Fans went wild for the drawing, describing it as "enchanting" and "dreamy". "This style is so beautiful," one remarked. A second noted: "This is where you shine. You've captured a toddler's stance perfectly. What a treasure!"

And a third fan enquired: "Have you ever done a showing in a gallery?"

The star with his DJ partner, Lliana Bird

Noel and Lliana welcomed their first child, Dali, in the spring of 2018. Her younger sister Iggy arrived in 2020. While the couple keep their children out of the spotlight, Noel did speak for the first time about his experience of fatherhood following Dali's arrival.

Chatting about his daughter on The Jonathan Ross Show, Noel said: "I don't know how that happened, look at my pointy visage! She is very beautiful and she blows my mind about a hundred times a day.

"It's a new level of tiredness that I've never experienced. I've done a lot of all-nighters in my life. In a way I've been in training for this moment all my life."

The couple keep their young family out of the spotlight

Meanwhile, Noel confirmed his return to the world of acting earlier this month – much to the delight of his fans. The Great British Bake Off presenter will star as legendary British Highwayman Dick Turpin in a new untitled comedy series from Apple TV+.

Described as an "irreverent retelling", the comedy-adventure series will mark Noel's first major TV acting role in almost ten years.

