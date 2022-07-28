Noel Fielding shares rare post about eldest daughter Dali – delighted fans react The GBBO host is a proud father of two

Noel Fielding might be one of the UK's most popular TV presenters – but when it comes to his home life, the star is notoriously private.

So, fans were understandably delighted when he shares a rare post about his family this week, in particular his eldest daughter Dali.

Noel, 49, shares two little girls, Dali and Iggy, with his longterm partner, radio DJ Lliana Bird.

The couple have chosen to keep their daughters out of the spotlight and, as such, do not share photos of them on social media.

But Noel did give a sweet insight into his eldest child on Wednesday, revealing she shares her parents' artistic flair.

Noel shared a photo taken by his daughter Dali

"My 4 year old daughter Dali took this picture!" he explained, alongside a photo showing him pulling a face while looking down the camera.

"I kind of love it even though i look like a melted, deranged Chevy Chase in that Paul Simon video. x [crying laughing emoji] x."

Followers were quick to respond – including Lliana, who joked: "She's captured your essence perfectly."

Noel and Lliana started dating around 2010

"Artist like her father!" one fan remarked, while a second stated: "It's perfect! Great work, Dali!" A third said of Noel's description: "That's exactly what that look is!"

Noel and Lliana – who started dating around 2010 – welcomed Dali in 2018 followed by her little sister Iggy in August 2020.

A short time after Dali's arrival, Noel appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show during which he spoke about his first experience of fatherhood.

The happy couple share two daughters together

"I don't know how that happened, look at my pointy visage!" he joked. "She is very beautiful and she blows my mind about a hundred times a day.

"It's a new level of tiredness that I've never experienced. I've done a lot of all-nighters in my life. In a way I've been in training for this moment all my life."

