Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dies aged 79 The singer was part of one of the most iconic rock bands

It's a sad day for rock fans across the world, as legendary singer, songwriter, and keyboardist Christine McVie has passed away at age 79.

The late star was a member of Fleetwood Mac, one of music's most iconic bands, originally comprised of Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham.

Her family announced her death on Facebook, citing that she passed away in the hospital, but did not disclose where.

Though they did not disclose her cause of death, aside from naming a "short illness," the singer told Rolling Stone in June that she was in "quite bad health."

Her family's statement read: "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness."

They added: "She was in the company of her family," and that: "We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

Her bandmembers also issued a joint statement, writing: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie."

The band formed in 1967 in London

They added: "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

"We we so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed," they wrote.

