Exclusive: Ashley McBryde reveals the one thing she's not allowed to do at 2022 CMA Awards

Ashley McBryde felt the love before the 2022 CMA Awards even began after it was revealed on Wednesday morning that she and Carly Pearce won Musical Event of the Year for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl.

However, the country music singer is also nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year at tonight's ceremony, held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena – and there's one thing she's been warned not to do if she wins.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! US ahead of country music's biggest night, Ashley – whose new album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville is out now – admitted that she has been told to watch her language should she make it up on stage to collect an award.

"The last few awards shows, my publicist - who is a lovely, lovely person - said, 'The last three awards you've won, you've managed to curse into the microphone,'" the One Night Standards singer told us.

"[She said], 'So if you think about nothing else, please plan [a speech] without a curse word in it, if you could just do that'. So, that's really my prep now, just don't cuss," Ashley added.

Ashley has been warned to watch her language

Explaining why she sometimes lets naughty words slip when she's accepting an award, Ashley admitted it's because she doesn't pay much attention to what she says.

"I love to wing [it]. I think things just go better when I don't think about them, or maybe it's because I don't have time to think about how asinine what I just said was, I just don't have the time to think about it."

Ashley and Miranda are close friends

Whether she picks up another award or not, Ashley admitted that she will celebrate the night with all of her friends, including Miranda Lambert.

"[Miranda and I] are so close," she said. "The last CMAs we all went to her bar [Casa Rosa] afterward for a couple of drinks, so we'll do something to make sure [the night] gets celebrated the way it needs to be celebrated."

