Exclusive: Carly Pearce addresses 'competitive' relationship with Carrie Underwood at CMAs The What He Didn't Do singer is nominated for five awards

Carly Pearce is hoping to scoop the award for Female Vocalist of the Year for a second consecutive year at the 2022 CMA Awards tonight, November 9.

However, she faces tough competition from Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood, who are all up for the same award – but Carly isn't afraid of competing against her fellow country music stars.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! US ahead of the ceremony, held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Carly confessed that she would be lying if she said she wasn't competitive, admitting she "would love" to take home the award for the second year in a row.

"I do think we're all competitive with each other. We like each other and really do love each other's music, but I think anyone would be lying to you if they said we weren't competitive," she told us.

When asked if her success over the last few years means she is taking over Carrie and Miranda's reigns as a country music queen, Carly replied: "There was a time when Faith [Hill] and Reba [McEntire] were reigning, and [Miranda and Carrie] were wondering if they could ever push through and then they finally did.

Carly hopes to have an 'impactful' career like Carrie and Miranda

"So, it's kind of like this thing where I feel like, we look to Miranda and Carrie as inspirations and the ones who have held the torch. I know I look at both of them and if I could have a career half as impactful as the two of them, that would be amazing."

She continued: "I hope that they see it as, 'Wow, we have the next generation coming up and I'm proud of who's standing there beside me.'"

And if Carly – whose album, 29: Written in Stone, is out now – doesn't end up taking home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year, she couldn't think of any other women she'd rather lose to.

Carly won Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2021 CMAs

"Of course, [I] want to win," she admitted. "But if any of those women won, I can see why every single one of us deserves it in a different way.

"Sure, there's a moment of disappointment, but there's also a moment of, they deserve it. There's nobody in that category that I would go, 'They don't deserve it.'"

