Jenna Bush Hager sports baby bump in throwback birthday wish for Savannah Guthrie The NBC News co-stars are such close friends

Jenna Bush Hager couldn't resist sharing a few snapshots in honor of her close friend and co-star Savannah Guthrie's birthday.

The Today Show stars have shared many memorable moments throughout the years, although Jenna chose to celebrate their love for fun and family.

She posted a picture on her Instagram Stories of the pair in cheerleading regalia at a field, writing: "Happy birthday (one day late!) to this dancing queen."

Jenna then shared another picture, this time of the two from what looked to be the Today Plaza wearing matching black dance costumes with their initials on them.

What really stood out was Jenna mentioning that she was five months pregnant at the time, and it definitely showed as she wrote: "There is no one I would rather dance with five months pregnant."

She ended her compilation with a snapshot of them with their children, Savannah and her two plus Jenna and her three, as she concluded: "Or watch kids grow."

Jenna sported a five-month bump as she and Savannah cheered in her throwback

The two have been close ever since Jenna first started on NBC, with them often sharing the screen on Today and sometimes even on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Hoda Kotb also joined in on the wishing, taking the opportunity to celebrate her co-star's birthday with a hand-written message.

Savannah, who turned 51 on 27 December, is currently on vacation with her husband Michael Feldman and their children Vale and Charles, and received a sweet surprise from her co-anchor while there.

Hoda had written a birthday card for Savannah - which proved to be such a hit with the news anchor - that it made it onto a montage shared on Instagram. It simply said: "Happy Birthday, I love us! Xo, Hoda."

The Today star received a barrage of wishes on her birthday

The montage Savannah shared included many other memories from the birthday, comprising of snowy photo sessions, cuddles with her children Charley and Vale, and even lush and relaxing bubble baths.

