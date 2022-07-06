Savannah Guthrie receives heartfelt message from good friend Jenna Bush Hager

Savannah Guthrie is currently enjoying a much-deserved vacation with her family, and while she's having the time of her life, her co-stars are missing her!

After the Today star shared photos from her holiday on Instagram, including some sweet snapshots of her young children Vale and Charles, Jenna Bush Hager was one of the first to respond. "Cutest. I miss you," she wrote.

Savannah and Jenna are incredibly close and have even been on vacation with each other and their families in the past.

Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into family life

Jenna recently opened up about their friendship while chatting to HELLO!, revealing that the TV star often looks after her kids - who attend the same school.

She said: "I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said.

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah [Guthrie] picked up my kids and took them to church."

Jenna Bush Hager shared a heartfelt message to Savannah Guthrie during her time off work

The star added that working with Savannah was incredibly fun, saying: "Even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like 'Put on something more goth'.

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

Jenna Bush Hager is incredibly close to Savannah Guthrie

Jenna and Savannah are often enjoying days out together outside of work too, and caused a stir on Today last year after going to the US Open Men's Finals back in September, which was also attended by their other halves.

While they had a great time, Hoda Kotb hilariously teased Jenna live on the show shortly after the outing, teasing that she would have liked to have been asked too.

Jenna is just as close with Hoda, and told HELLO! that they are often finding themselves in fits of giggles while working together on the Fourth Hour.

