Jenna Bush Hager shares heartfelt message to Today co-star Savannah Guthrie

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie are friendship goals! The Today stars are incredibly close, and have a fun friendship both on and off camera.

Most recently, Jenna made sure she knew Savannah was in her thoughts after it was announced that Roger Federer was retiring from professional tennis.

Savannah is a huge tennis fan and many of her fans were quick to send their support her way after she shared several tribute messages to Roger on her Instagram account.

VIDEO: Today's Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame

Jenna replied to one of the posts: "How are you?? I’ve been thinking about you all day," alongside a love heart emoji.

Savannah and Jenna are incredibly close and have even been on vacation with each other and their families in the past.

Jenna recently opened up about their friendship while chatting to HELLO!, revealing that the TV star often looks after her kids - who attend the same school.

She said: "I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild.

Jenna Bush Hager sent a tongue-in-cheek message to Savannah Guthrie

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah picked up my kids and took them to church."

The star added that working with Savannah was incredibly fun, saying: "Even the other day when [she] was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like 'Put on something more goth'.

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

Savannah and Jenna are incredibly close

Jenna and Savannah are often enjoying days out together outside of work too, and caused a stir on Today last year after going to the US Open Men's Finals back in September, which was also attended by their other halves.

While they had a great time, Hoda Kotb hilariously teased Jenna live on the show shortly after the outing, teasing that she would have liked to have been asked too.

Jenna is just as close with Hoda, and told HELLO! that they are often finding themselves in fits of giggles while working together on the Fourth Hour.

