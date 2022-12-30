All you need to know about Jenna Bush Hager's husband Henry Chase Hager Find out who the Today host is married to

Jenna Bush Hager brings us joy on the regular with her presenting stint on the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna alongside co-star Hoda Kotb. But away from her busy career in broadcasting and writing, it is clear Jenna is also a family woman at heart.

So who is the TV anchor married to, and do they have children? Here's all you need to know about Jenna Bush Hager's husband and family below…

Who is Jenna Bush Hager married to?

Jenna Bush Hager, 41, is married to Henry Chase Hager. The pair met around 2004, during Jenna's father former president George W. Bush's then-campaign for a second term as the 43rd president of the United States.

Henry, 44, who previously worked as a deputy operations manager for Bush's re-election campaign, proposed to Jenna in 2007 and a year later they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony attended by their family in friends at the Bush family estate in Crawford, Texas. Today, Henry is a Director at Waterous Energy Fund.

Jenna is a proud mother and wife

Does Jenna Bush Hager have children?

Jenna and Henry are proud parents to three children. Together, they share Mila, nine, Poppy Louise, seven, and Hal, three. The family of five recently moved from New York to live in Connecticut and over the festive period, they took a trip back to where they tied the knot, at the Bush family estate in Crawford, Texas.

The ranch was bought in 1999, meaning Jenna was already eighteen-years-old when the family acquired it.

Jenna's dad is former US president George Bush

The property boasts a whopping 1,583 acres, and it was aptly nicknamed the Western White House during the former president's eight-year presidential term, from 2000 to 2008. What a place to spend Christmas!

Who else is in Jenna Bush Hager's family?

As mentioned, Jenna's father is former US President, George W. Bush and her mother is former First Lady, Lara Bush. This means that Jenna's paternal grandfather was the late former US president George H.W. Bush and her paternal grandmother is former First Lady Barbara Bush – both of whom died in 2018.

