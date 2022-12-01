Jenna Bush Hager confesses she went commando during dinner with King Charles - George W. Bush 'not thrilled' The star has gone viral for her commando tendencies

Jenna Bush Hager may not have been initially thrilled when Hoda Kotb announced to their Today viewers that she often goes commando, but now she is not holding back!

The star caused a riot earlier in November when she admitted on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna that she often prefers to wear no underwear so she can have a smooth, seamless look when she is wearing something fitted.

Now she is opening more about her habits, and reveals the crazy career moment she had while doing so.

Speaking on 29 November with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live alongside Hoda, the host revealed that when she had dinner with none other than the now King Charles the night before the Queen's death, it just so happened she was commando.

As Jenna looked back on their dinner, a black tie affair in Scotland during which she revealed the men were clad in kilts and she was served fish alongside Scottish fare, Andy couldn't help but ask if she had taken her no-underwear habits all the way across the pond.

He called her out, asking: "By the way, did you wear undies that night?" and though sheepish, Jenna couldn't help but laugh and obliged, simply shaking her head no.

Jenna couldn't help but confess

The three quickly engaged in a fit of laughter, and she promptly defended herself by exclaiming: "It was a beautiful tight dress! It would have shown!"

Fans raved about her full disclosure, taking to social media to write: "Love these two!!" and: "Love Jenna!!! She’s so funny and down to earth," as well as: "This was such a fun show!" plus another fan added: "Gosh, I love them!"

The star was meant to interview the Queen Consort Camilla

However, they also couldn't help but wonder what her parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, thought about her commando tendencies being revealed.

"I'm sure my parents were not thrilled," she confessed, though she reminded viewers that it was not her choice to divulge the information initially, but rather Hoda's.

