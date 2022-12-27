Jenna Bush Hager spends Christmas at her father's 1,583-acre Texas ranch - photos Her kids got a glimpse of her childhood

Jenna Bush Hager and her family may have just moved to a brand new home in Connecticut, but this holiday season, she is spending time in a place just as special.

For Christmas, the Hager-Bush bunch left the freezing New York weather for Texas, spending the festive week in her family's country estate in Crawford, called Prairie Chapel Ranch.

Her father, George W. Bush, lives in the estate, nicknamed Bush Ranch, with his wife Laura Bush.

The ranch was bought in 1999, meaning Jenna was already eighteen-years-old when the family acquired it. She went on to host her 2008 wedding there. The property boasts a whopping 1,583 acres, and it was aptly nicknamed the Western White House during the former president's eight-year presidential term, from 2000 to 2008.

The Today star took to Instagram to give an update on her holiday, sharing quite the magical glimpse of her time back home.

She posted an adorable series of photos with her family, the first one capturing capturing her entire immediate family including, her husband Henry Hager and their kids, Mila, nine, Poppy Louise, seven, and Hal, three.

The family appears overjoyed to be spending time at the ranch

The photo sees them posing in front of a vast, mountainous field of green, and they are all clad in festive holiday attire. Mila and Poppy are wearing matching red and green plaid dresses, while their little brother is in an adorable green set with a peter pan collar and embroidered gingerbread men.

Other photos revealed the cheeky accessories the three kids adorned their faces with for Christmas dinner, donning hilarious black mustaches over their lips.

The Today star married her husband Henry at the ranch in 2008

The mother-of-three also shared a video on her Instagram stories of her kids enjoying some of their presents, including brand new roller skates, with the expansive property serving as the perfect terrain to test them out. The video was followed by another impressive view of the property, including a clip of the sunset descending upon their lake.

"Merry-Mustache-Texas Christmas. So happy to be with our dearest loves," she wrote in the caption, with fans replying back in the comments section with: "Merry Texas Christmas! I hope you have tamales and queso," and: "Gorgeous family pic!" as well as: "They are so precious! Embrace the days when your babes wear what you want them to wear," plus another fan also added: "Happy Holidays and Happy New Year to you all!!"

