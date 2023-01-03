Damar Hamlin injury: the latest update following NFL player's collapse

The NFL game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended on Monday night after Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field.

MORE: Tom Brady gives kids second Christmas as they reunite after first separated holidays

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player fell to the ground after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins toward the end of the first quarter.

WATCH: The terrifying moment Damar Hamlin suddenly collapses during NFL game

Loading the player...

Initially, Damar got to his feet following the tackle, but quickly fell on his back.

The game was halted and the athlete received on-field medical attention before being taken to hospital in an ambulance at 9.25pm local time. It was later confirmed by his team, who issued a statement, that he had suffered a cardiac arrest and is in critical condition.

The statement read: "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

MORE: Inside NFL star Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford's home life

MORE: Today's Al Roker shares heartfelt homage to late mother with glimpse inside family home

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's representative, also shared an update on Twitter: "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.

Damar fell to the ground after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins

"We will provide updates as we have them."

While NFL games are rarely suspended due to injury, former player Ephraim Salaam said that he believed the game was halted largely because players on both teams were emotionally distraught.

"You could see that they were visibly bothered by what was going on on both teams. And I believe it was that reaction from the players that spurred others to realize that this game couldn’t possibly go on," Salaam told CNN.

"The type of trauma and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) that comes with watching one of your brothers go down like this and fight for his life live on television. Those are the types of things that you just can't shake off in 20 minutes and get back to playing."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.