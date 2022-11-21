England star Raheem Sterling's extremely emotional family sacrifice revealed

England fans are looking ahead to the team's first World Cup match against Iran on Monday. But before the game kicks off, football fans have heaped praise on Raheem Sterling's mother and sister over the vital role they played in developing his meteoric rise in the football world.

MORE: England star Mason Mount confirms relationship status - 'Football is my priority'

In a re-surfaced article, which was first published in 2018, the 27-year-old's humble beginnings were revealed - a stark contrast to his current star league status.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William, Kate and George stand for the national anthem

Raheem, who comes from Brent, west London, was born in Jamaica, but he was just two years old when his dad was murdered. Shortly after, his mum Nadine travelled to England, leaving Raheem and his sister in Jamaica with their grandmother. When Raheem turned five, he and his sister moved to London to be with their mum.

SEE: Heart-warming moment 11-year-old Harry Kane meets England hero David Beckham

MORE: David Beckham proves daughter Harper could be a future England footballer

The sports star started playing football when he was around ten after a mentor started a Sunday league. After scouts from Arsenal and Fulham showed a keen interest, his mother swiftly persuaded him to sign for Queen's Park Rangers.

In the Player's Tribune, Raheem wrote: "She said, 'If you go there, there's going to be 50 players who are just as good as you. You'll just be a number. You need to go somewhere where you can work your way up.'

"She convinced me to go to QPR, and it was probably the best decision I ever made. At QPR, they didn't let me slip up."

Raheem previously shared this photo from his childhood

Both his mum and his sister Kima-Lee accompanied him to practises. Touching upon their selfless sacrifice, the footballer added: "But it was quite hard for my family, because my mum would never let me go to training alone. And she always had to work, so my sister would have to take me all the way out to Heathrow."

MORE: Phil Foden's devastating injury that forced him to miss crucial game

Since the touching extract emerged, several football fans were quick to applaud his family's efforts. "Huge shout out to Raheem Sterling's mum and sister - who took him to training on three buses EVERY DAY. What a family. How people boo this guy I do not understand," one tweet read.

Another remarked: "The parents and families of many of these players are the true unsung heroes. The hours and hours of travelling and the sacrifices they make to their own lives just so their child has the best possible chance is immense." A third post read: "What an incredibly powerful and poignant tribute."

The football star has played a huge role in England's squad

Raheem then left London at the age of 15 when he signed for Liverpool in 2010. He quickly became a teenage football sensation, forcing his way into Liverpool's first team squad in 2011. He made his debut for Liverpool in 2012 aged 17 years, becoming the third youngest player to have ever played for the club.

Three years later, Raheem was signed by Manchester City and was picked in the squad for the FIFA World Cup in 2014. In August, the star swapped City for Chelsea, moving to Stamford Bridge in a £47.5m transfer.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.