David Beckham supports England team at Qatar World Cup amid controversy

David Beckham was joined by his best friend Dave Gardner at England's first game at the Qatar World Cup on Monday.

The pair were seen showing their support to the national team at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, where they watched England beat Iran 6-2.

David Beckham's daughter Harper scores a goal at Wembley Stadium

Earlier in the day, the former England caption took to Instagram to share some pictures of his morning spent with fans ahead of the opening match.

"A special morning spent with the @england fans," he wrote. "Reliving some great memories ahead of the big game. I'm so excited for Gareth and the team… good luck boys the whole country is behind you."

England players Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish helped the Three Lions take the lead over Iran in a phenomenal first game at the 2022 World Cup.

David seen cheering the England squad on Monday

Meanwhile, David's appearance at the World Cup has come under fire for accepting a reported multimillion-pound deal to promote the tournament. Qatar has faced international criticism over its migrant labour human rights record and their anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Speaking recently after weeks of controversy, David has said the Qatar World Cup will be a "platform for progress."

"Dreams can come true," he said in a social media clip. "That is why you are here. You share Generation Amazing's twin passions for the game of football and for making the world a more tolerant and inclusive place."

On Monday, England took the knee ahead of the game after Harry Kane was unable to wear a rainbow captain's armband after pressure from FIFA.

The former England player was joined by Dave Gardner

England's captain Harry said: "We have made it clear as a team, staff and organisation that we want to wear the armband. I know the FA are talking to FIFA and by game time they will have had their decision."

Head coach Gareth Southgate added: "I know there are some conversations going on. A number of European countries have spoken. We have made our position clear, so hopefully, everything will be resolved before the game."

