Tom Brady shares 'prayers' following Damar Hamlin's NFL collapse Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game and is currently in "critical condition"

The NFL was rocked on Monday night when Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

READ: Damar Hamlin injury: the latest update following NFL player's collapse

During the game, the 24-year-old made a tackle on Tee Higgins, with Higgins' shoulder going into his chest. After standing up, Damar collapsed and received immediate medical attention, before being rushed to hospital after four minutes. Doctors have confirmed that the safety is in a critical condition in hospital.

WATCH: Damar Hamlin collapses during NFL game

Loading the player...

The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from fans and his fellow athletes, including NFL legend Tom Brady.

READ: Tom Brady admits he can be a 'bad sport' as he battles unexpected loss

READ: Gisele Bundchen shares emotional tribute to son Benjamin on milestone birthday

Taking to Twitter, the seven-time Super Bowl champion tweeted: "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love.

"Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they'll continue to provide."

His sentiments were echoed by members of the public, as one shared: "Well said, Tom. Such a beautiful young man that all we want is for him to be okay. I cannot stop pouring my thoughts and energy into how badly I want this kid to make a full recovery. Glad to see the entire community doing the same."

Damar collapsed during Monday's game

A second added: "It's great to see the NFL community come together in a time like this. It's a reminder to us all about how health and relationships (with friend, teammates, and family) are the most important things in life."

Damar's family has since released a statement following the incident, which reads: "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professional at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done."

The statement concludes: "Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.