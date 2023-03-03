Janette Manrara shows of bare baby bump in loved up video with husband Aljaz The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals shared their news exclusively with HELLO!...

It's clear to see that Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec cannot wait to welcome their first child together and on Thursday, the It Takes Two host shared a glimpse of her bare blossoming baby bump in a new video.

Sharing footage from their exclusive HELLO! Shoot, the mother-to-be was captured in a string of heartwarming moments from the special day including one where she pulled up her cosy jumper to reveal her growing tummy.

In the video, the pair also revealed what kind of parents they think they will be watch the full video below…

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec announce first baby exclusively with HELLO!

Loading the player...

Captioning the clip, she penned: "Our favourite shoot to date," alongside a white love heart emoji.

Janette looked so gorgeous!

As well as the stunning solo shots of the excited star, the sweet clip also showed a countless number of loved-up moments with her husband-of-six-years who couldn't keep his hands off of his beautiful wife's bump.

TRENDING NOW: Carol Kirkwood's famous ex-husband: All you need to know about Breakfast star's first marriage

Friends and fans couldn't wait to flood the comments section with special messages for the happy couple. Helen Skelton added two red love heart emojis to the sweet post.

The duo are so excited to become parents

One fan penned: "[...]My favourite shoot. It makes me so happy that you and Aljaz are going to be parents. You’ll both make the best mum and dad," alongside a red love heart emoji."

A second added: "Stunning you are going to be amazing parents you are both so caring and loving and love playing, what more would this child want or need[...]"

They shared the news exclusively with HELLO!

A third replied writing: "Congratulations to you lovely people! You will be the total opposite of what you think you will be. When that little soul arrives you will fall in love and do whatever he/she wants you will be perfect parents I can see it," alongside a red love heart emoji.

In the special exclusive, the husband-and-wife duo revealed they were about to start IVF when they discovered the happy news they were expecting.

"For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and Aljaž could try for a baby.

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

RELATED: Helen George responds to Strictly partner's happy baby news

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, ‘ok, fine, I’m coming up now.'"

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.