Janette Manrara and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, have a lot on their plate at the moment.

Not only did they announce the exciting news that they're expecting their first baby in an exclusive HELLO! interview but then revealed to fans that, after previously sharing that they were looking for a house, they've chosen to relocate from London to Cheshire.

On Wednesday, Jeanette was clearly feeling somewhat emotional about the move, as she shared a sweet video update letting her social media followers know how it was progressing...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares bittersweet home update with fans

Loading the player...

As the couple shared with HELLO!, they were about to start IVF when they received the happy news that Jeanette was pregnant.

MORE: Why Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's pregnancy journey was bittersweet

Janette and Aljaz's announcement sparked an outpouring of love from their fans and family. "Yayyyyyyyyyyyy so excited for you," penned Strictly co-star Dianne Buswell, as Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford wrote: "Congratulations! What a beautiful & loved baby this is going to be!"

Janette and Aljaz have made a big move from London

Speaking to HELLO!, the pregnant star said: "I was overwhelmed with emotion because it was real. There really was a little human being growing inside me.

SEE: Strictly Come Dancing's future generation: 16 adorable photos of the pros with their children

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec shares delight in Strictly baby joy in heartfelt post

I didn't realise how much they moved; the baby was literally flipping about. We saw the arms moving and the feet moving and it was pretty magical. The doctor said, 'It's already dancing.'"

The couple are excited to be parents

The It Takes Two presenter then shared some glowing baby bump snaps with her fans.

Janette previously shared her hopes of being a mother with HELLO!, saying: "We love kids and family is really important to us, so fingers crossed, if all goes well, we will have children at some point. It's something we've talked about a lot and we both want in the future, so we just can't wait for when that time comes".

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.