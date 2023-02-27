Aljaz Skorjanec enjoys unexpected reunion with THIS Strictly star amid major Janette Manrara move The former Strictly Come Dancing professional has moved to Cheshire

Aljaz Skorjanec is very much getting used to life in the North, having left London for Cheshire with his pregnant wife Janette Manrara.

After uprooting to their new abode last week, the Strictly Come Dancing couple - who are expecting their first child together - have wasted no time in settling in, and meeting old friends!

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share their magical news

Loading the player...

Taking to his Instagram page over the weekend, Aljaz revealed he enjoyed a mini Strictly reunion with Hollyoaks actor Ashley Taylor Dawson, who appeared on the BBC show back in 2013.

"Chuffed [heart emoji]," the professional dancer simply remarked alongside a selfie of the pair enjoying a pint at a local pub during the football. Meanwhile, Ashley – who danced with Ola Jordan – added: "Buzzing."

Surprised fans rushed to post comments, with one writing: "Not the duo I expected to see!" Another stated: "The duo that we never knew we needed." A third post read: "Amazing to see two nice guys having a pint together."

DON'T MISS: Strictly's Janette Manrara sparks fan reaction with unexpected baby confession

Aljaz and Ashley enjoyed a mini Strictly reunion over the weekend

A fourth person commented: "A great picture of you and Ashley having a beer. I hope you and Janette are very happy in your new home Aljaz, and congratulations to you and Janette on becoming parents very soon."

In last week's issue of HELLO!, both Aljaz and Janette expressed their joy over their pregnancy news and moving out of London. "It's something both of us have craved for a while," admitted Alijaz. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It's so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

The couple shared their baby joy exclusively with HELLO!

As well as it being the perfect place to raise their future bundle of joy, the couple have famous friends nearby to their new home as fellow Strictly star Gorka Marquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson live in Cheshire too. "It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," said Janette.

Gemma is also pregnant, and she already has a toddler called Mia so she will be the ideal person to offer up advice for first-time mum Janette. Plus, Aljaz is already a doting uncle to his sister's two children, so being around little people will be nothing new for the happy couple.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.