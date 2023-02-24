Strictly's Janette Manrara sparks fan reaction with unexpected baby confession The It Takes Two host and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec are expecting their first child...

Janette Manrara is no doubt looking ahead to welcoming her first child later this year, and ahead of the arrival, the Strictly Come Dancing star has once again expressed her joy over the prospect of becoming first-time parents with husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

Appearing on BBC Morning Live this week, the It Takes Two host confessed that the news couldn't have come any sooner as they had wanted to become parents for such a long time.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares sweet baby joy update

Loading the player...

"I'm so happy. Aljaz and I are so over the moon," she gushed. "I mean we have been wanting to be parents for such a long time - so this is the best, happiest news."

However, Janette joked that she would be relying on her colleagues from the BBC programme for babysitting duties. She added: "He's buzzing to be a dad, and we are going to have the most epic aunties and uncles from this Morning Live family."

The sweet clip was then shared on the official Instagram page of the show, with the caption: "There won't be a shortage of babysitters on hand at Morning Live! Congratulations to Janette and Aljaž on your lovely news."

Fans were quick to comment, with one commenting: "You will be the most amazing parents. Another said: "So happy for them. Such a beautiful couple." However, one follower was quick to note that the couple would also be turning to their Strictly family for babysitting duties. "All the Strictly aunties and uncles," the post read.

DON'T MISS: Helen George responds to Strictly partner's happy baby news

Janette showed off a hint of her baby bump in this mirror selfie

The couple shared their joyous news exclusively with HELLO! last week alongside a series of exclusive photos, and revealed how they found out the surprise news in early December as they were about to start IVF treatment. Their baby is due in late summer.

Talking about the news, dad-to-be Aljaz said: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test.

"I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

The couple shared their baby joy exclusively with HELLO!

Becoming parents has always been on the agenda for the dancing duo, who previously opened up to HELLO! about their desires to start a family.

Janette said: "We love kids and family is really important to us, so fingers crossed, if all goes well, we will have children at some point. It's something we've talked about a lot and we both want in the future, so we just can't wait for when that time comes."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.