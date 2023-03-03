Jenna Bush Hager has huge reason to celebrate as fans rush to congratulate her The Today with Hoda and Jenna star had a lot to celebrate

Jenna Bush Hager has been celebrating four years of her inspirational Read with Jenna book club – and fans couldn't be happier for the Today Show star.

The 41-year-old, who's recently had her fair share of struggles, posted about her book club anniversary to her Instagram story on Thursday.

WATCH: Today celebrates four years of Read with Jenna

Meanwhile, well-wishers flocked to Jenna and the Read with Jenna's Instagram and Twitter pages to congratulate her on the book club's achievement.

"Congratulations @jennabhager! We love you," wrote one fan.

Another commented: "Happiest of anniversaries!"

"Loving this book club! Thank you @jennabhager for making it happen!" penned a third person.

Jenna's book club has been running since 2019

Literary agent Cait Hoyt Walden added to Jenna's Instagram story: "I truly hope you understand the impact you have made on the lives of your authors and your readers @jennabhager!

"Being chosen by you is life changing and you have introduced stories to millions that may never have found the world and characters that will stay with them forever," she continued. "This is your gift and our blessing."

Celebrating her club's fourth anniversary live on air, Jenna told the Today Show audience: "Thank you to all of our readers [and] our incredible authors. Y'all have changed my life." She then went on to tease the book club will be running for a long time, saying: "There's always room for more, y'all."

Jenna and the Read with Jenna account's Instagram celebration

Meanwhile on Twitter the popular TV host wrote: "I love this community so much. Thanks to all!"

On the Read with Jenna Instagram page, photos of a celebration of the book club at the independent bookstore McNally Jackson as well as at the NBC shop were captioned: "What an amazing anniversary day it has been! If you’re in the New York City area, check out the #readwithjenna @mcnallyjackson window at the TODAY Plaza, and @theshopatnbc for some very special displays celebrating four years of this amazing community!"

