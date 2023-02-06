Jenna Bush Hager reveals what made first meeting with King Charles memorable The NBC News anchor made it a special night

Jenna Bush Hager has had her fair share of brushes with royalty thanks to her position in the White House during her father George W. Bush's presidency.

The star of Today with Hoda and Jenna opened up exclusively to HELLO! Canada about her experience meeting King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during their visit to the Oval Office years ago.

She mentioned that it was during the time that he was still the Prince of Wales, although the night was also memorable for another reason.

The state dinner that year happened to be the first time that Jenna and her now husband Henry Hager had appeared in public together.

"It was our first sort of public date," she said. "We both went together, which was so much fun now, you know, 15 years of marriage later.

Further elaborating on her discussions with the King and Queen Consort, she added: "But yeah, they're very interesting people.

Jenna and Hoda are currently hosting their show in Quebec (Image credit: NBC News/Nathan Congleton)

"They're both very interested in education. And at the time, I was a theater school teacher. So we just had interesting conversations around education."

Jenna even got to meet with the pair back in September, although the timing couldn't have been more unfortunate, as it happened to be the day before Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

The Today host was visiting Scotland in order to interview Camilla, and enjoyed dinner with the King while Camilla was delayed on a flight.

Speaking about the experience, Jenna explained: "It was a lovely meal…We had a wonderful evening filled with conversation that felt joyful…so I think this was sort of a surprise."

Jenna talked about meeting the Prince of Wales the day before he became King

While she was set to interview Camilla about her book club the following day, news of the Queen's illness came unexpectedly as the royal pair flew to Balmoral immediately.

She added: "They said the Queen is ill and they have gone and rushed off to be with her. And we just said our hearts are with them. It was a disappointment, I can't wait to talk books with her, I still hope I get to."

