Today's Jenna Bush Hager details disastrous journey to work – 'say a prayer' The Today with Hoda and Jemma star faced several challenges

Today's Jenna Bush Hager has shared an amusing video detailing her disastrous journey to work on Thursday morning.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the Today with Hoda and Jenna star filled everyone in on her chaotic start to the day. Watch Jenna's plea to fans to 'say a prayer' as she details everything that went wrong for her in the video below.

WATCH: Jenna explains her chaotic journey to work

Loading the player...

As she made obvious in the above clip, the TV host was faced with one problem after another yesterday morning. However, speaking on her show later that day, Jenna revealed that she managed to calm the stress she was suffering from in her videos.

Telling her co-host Sheinelle Jones, who is currently standing in for Hoda, about her ordeal, Jenna began: "Well the train continued to get delayed, and delayed, and delayed, and I was like, 'uh oh, uh oh."

DISCOVER: Exclusive: Hoda Kotb reveals lifestyle change she never saw coming

Jenna and her current co-host Sheinelle

She then explained a conundrum which may be very familiar to any commuter who's found themselves stuck on one mode of transport, explaining she'd thought to herself: "'Shall I get out and take an Uber? What should I do?'"

But then comfort came to Jenna at her time of crisis. "I just thought about my girl Hoda," she continued, "And you know what she's doing?" she asked Sheinelle.

MORE: Today Show 4th Hour announces shake-up at NBC studios – watch

"She's rolling with it," Jenna explained, before explaining that thinking of Hoda's chilled out nature meant she could relax. "I thought, 'what's the worst thing that's going to happen?" Jenna said.

"So instead of freaking out you just [breathed], and you made it!" Sheinelle added.

Jenna and Hoda together

"I just had a sip of my coffee, I listened to some Taylor Swift, and here I am!" Jenna finished triumphantly.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager is beaming with joy as she announces 'dream' news

Jenna captioned her Instagram post which detailed this whole journey for her fans with this exact message, writing: "Running on [coffee emoji], running on Tswift."

The official Today with Jenna and Hoda account supported her success at fighting away her nerves with the comment: "Ride the wave" along with two emojis, on of a wave, and the other of a person meditating.

NOW READ: Today Jenna Bush Hager 'shocks' Hoda Kotb with discovery about appearance

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.