Jenna Bush Hager recalls the 'manipulative ultimatum' she once gave her husband Jenna was moving to Latin America and wnted to know if he would stop her

Jenna Bush Hager has revealed the Valentine's Day gift her husband Henry brings out every year, after she once gave him a "manipulative ultimatum".

The pair met in 2004 and are parents to three children, but in 2006 Jenna left the US for a stint in Latin America with UNICEF and wanted to know if he would stop her from leaving. As you can see in the video below, Jenna recalled exactly what she told him....

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager gave husband a 'manipulative ultimatum'

Speaking on February 14 to her Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb, Jenna then added that one night Henry took her out for a "fancy dinner" in Washington DC, something that they did not normally do together.

"They had a thing where you could make fortune cookies," Jenna shared adding that instead the restaurant "bought out two glasses of champagne and tied around one was the fortune that they got wrong - it was meant to say something like, 'Go and when you come back I will be there,' but all it said was, 'Don't go.'"

However Jenna was unaware of the mix up, and she exclaimed: "Yes, I will marry you," only for Henry's face to drop as Jenna realized it was not a proposal.

To make matters worse, another couple in the restaurant then called the Washington Post and "so in the Post there was an article that was like, 'On a date night Jenna thought she was getting engaged, but turns out no she wasn't'."

Jenna and Henry were married in 2008

Henry and Jenna however now see the funny side - and Henry later "called the Post, got the article and framed it for Valentine's Day and now we can always remember the humiliation that comes with love!"

Henry proposed in August 2007 after Jenna returned from the internship for UNICEF's Educational Policy Department.

Their wedding was on May 10, 2008, at her parents' Prairie Chapel Ranch near Crawford, Texas.

