8 celebrities romantically linked to royals including Meghan Markle and Olivia Wilde

Former actress Meghan Markle made headlines with the news she was marrying Prince Harry when she was starring in hit series Suits, but she isn't the only celebrity to be romantically linked to royals.

Stars including Olivia Wilde, Sophie Winkleman and Poppy Delevingne have all been reported to have relationships with royals, with a number of them even tying the knot!

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle was the star of the American TV series Suits before going on to meet and marry her now-husband, Prince Harry. The star first met her royal beau on a blind date in 2016 and they opted to keep their relationship very private for a few months before going public a few months later. Prince Harry proposed in November 2017 and they married on 19 May 2018 with a lavish royal wedding.

The duo have since stepped away from royal life and moved to the US where they live with their children Princess Lilibet Diana and Prince Archie.

Olivia Wilde

Before marrying her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, actress Oliva Wilde, who was recently rumoured to have been dating Harry Styles, was previously married to Italian royalty Tao Ruspoli. He is the second son of occasional actor and aristocrat Prince Alessandro Ruspoli, 9th Prince of Cerveteri and Austrian-American actress Debra Berger. The pair divorced in 2011, eight years after eloping.

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne and Prince William's godson, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark, were spotted on a romantic West London walk in February. Poppy is reportedly still married to her husband, James Cook, but the MailOnline suggested the couple have "called time on their relationship," after he resigned as director from their company Poppy Delevingne Limited.

Poppy and the Prince looked very happy in the photos which saw them giggling and holding hands. Both of them donned glamorous sunglasses as they were pictured crossing the road on a beautiful street lined with townhouses.

Sophie Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman's sister Sophie went on to marry Lord Frederick Windsor in 2009, the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Sophie has made a name for herself as an actress, and has appeared in shows such as Peep Show and Two and a Half Men alongside Ashton Kutcher throughout her career. Now, the star is formally known as Lady Frederick Windsor.

Susannah Constantine

Star of What Not to Wear, Susannah Constantine used to be in a long-term relationship with Princess Margaret's son, David Armstrong-Jones, who is known as Viscount Linley. He and his sister Lady Sarah Chatto, are maternal first cousins of King Charles III. The pair dated from 1983 to 1989.

In her memoir, Ready for Absolutely Nothing. Susannah recalled her close bond with the sister of Queen Elizabeth II, explaining: "There was a deep sense of loyalty between us. Even after David and I separated, it never faded." And recalled how the Princess even hosted a secret engagement party for her and her now-husband Sten.

Speaking of the "lovely" evening, Susannah - who shares children Cece, Esme, and Joe with Sten - said that the Princess was "mischievous" by "telling poor Sten how in love David and I had been."

Cressida Bonas

Actress Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry started dating 2012 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie. The former couple who appeared to be the perfect match called time on their relationship in 2014, when Cressida became increasingly overwhelmed by public attention after swirling rumours of a royal engagement.

Despite their spit, they proved they are still on good terms, with Cressida attending Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

Charlene Wittstock

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock met her royal beau, Prince Albert in Monaco in 2000 and made their public debut as a couple at the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics. The couple announced their engagement in 2010 and their wedding in July 2011.

The royal couple share twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, who were born on 10 December 2014.

Grace Kelly

One of the most famous royal love stories is that of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III. Grace was a famous American actress whilst he was the Prince of Monaco. The two met on the set of a photo shoot during the Cannes film festival. The loved-up dup married in 1956 at a lavish wedding in Monaco.

Before becoming a Princess, Grace Kelly was the star of High Society, Rear Window among many other classic Hollywood films.

