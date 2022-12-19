'Horrified' Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence after 'causing so much hurt' over Meghan Markle comments His daughter Emily condemned his article

Jeremy Clarkson has taken to Twitter to address the backlash he has faced following the recent comments he made in a newspaper column about how he "hated" the Duchess of Sussex.

The former Top Gear presenter, 62, said he would "be more careful in future" after the piece, written in The Sun, attracted criticism from high-profile figures and his own daughter Emily.

In it, Clarkson wrote he had dreamed of Meghan being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed, adding that "everyone who's my age thinks the same way".

Shortly after the article was published, the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) said it had received more than 6,000 complaints over the article – almost half the total number of complaints the media regulator received in 2021.

Writing on Twitter on Monday, the 62-year-old wrote: "Oh dear. I've rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

Jeremy Clarkson wrote this message on Twitter on Monday

"I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

Clarkson’s article followed the recent broadcast of Harry and Meghan’s explosive six-part Netflix documentary, in which the couple made allegations of mistreatment by the royal family. Those criticising the piece included Nicola Sturgeon, Carol Vorderman and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary was released in two parts

On Sunday, the presenter's daughter Emily addressed his comments in a strongly-worded Instagram Story. She wrote: "My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

"I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

