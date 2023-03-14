GMA3's Dr Jennifer Ashton 'moved to tears' after emotional milestone – co-star reacts

Dr. Jennifer Ashton was "moved to tears" on Monday night after she was given an "incredible" honor which sparked a huge reaction from her co-star and fans.

The GMA3 star took to Instagram to share some photos from her night at a gala dinner for The Ellie Fund, a charity that "provides critical services for people battling breast cancer", in Boston, MA, showing off her stunning figure in a bright pink gown that featured pleated detailing and a subtle front split.

One photo showed Jennifer posing on the red carpet while a second saw her standing behind a podium, speaking on stage at the prestigious ceremony.

Jennifer shared an emotional message in which she revealed that she had been awarded the Rose Award Honor and was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from her followers.

She wrote: "Thank you to the @elliefund of Boston for the incredible Rose Award Honor. The Ellie Fund provides critical services for people battling breast cancer such as food delivery/ meal prep, childcare services, house cleaning etc so that their energy can be spent recovering from surgery, chemotherapy and procedures."

Dr. Jennifer looked stunning in her vibrant gown

She added: "I was moved to tears by the warmth and generosity of the 450 people at The Fairmont Copley Plaza last evening and proud of my colleagues @wcvb5 for being so supportive of this cause. For more information on the @elliefund check out their website."

Her current co-anchor Rhiannon Ally was among the first to comment, responding: "Congrats to a true inspiration," alongside a red heart emoji.

One fan replied: "DR JEN, completely stunning. You continue to show that you are a professional and just a beautiful woman. Keep showing all that work hard can also play hard. Wow."

A second said: "So well deserving congratulations, you look absolutely gorgeous." A third added: "Congratulations Dr. Jen. You looked fantastic. Well Deserved."

