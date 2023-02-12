Dr. Jennifer Ashton pays poignant tribute to late ex-husband alongside family photo The GMA3 star lost her ex-husband Robert Ashton in 2017

Dr. Jennifer Ashton faced a difficult anniversary on Saturday as she remembered her late ex-husband, Robert Ashton.

Six years previously, Robert had taken his own life and left behind two children, Chloe and Alex.

Jennifer shared a lovely family photo featuring Robert and their children on social media to mark the emotional anniversary, alongside the message: "6 years without you Rob..."

The TV medic has been incredibly open about Robert's passing and has written a book titled Life After Suicide, and has also spoken out about the tragic situation in People magazine.

The mother-of-two admitted that she agonized over thinking it was her fault, but it was a moment with her brother when she got some clarity. "He put his hands on my shoulders, looked directly into my eyes, and said, 'Jen, you're a doctor, I'm a doctor, Rob was a doctor. He would have done this married to you or not married to you.

"Divorce doesn't cause someone to commit suicide. The reality is, you cannot let this destroy you.'"

Dr. Jennifer Ashton paid tribute to her late ex-husband Robert on the anniversary of his death

While it was incredibly painful for them all, Jennifer said that she wasn't angry with him for leaving them. "Rob loved Alex and Chloe more than he loved himself," she said.

"For him to leave them shows how much pain he was in. How can you be angry with someone for being in pain?"

Jennifer went on to marry Tom Werner, with the couple saying 'I do' in front of close family and friends back in November.

The couple tied the knot at Manhattan's Harmonie Club before guests were transported to The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the ancient Temple of Dendur.

The GMA3 star is a doting mom-of-two

Guests in attendance included George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth, as well as Jennifer's former GMA3 co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Jennifer's children Chloe and Alex both played big roles in the wedding and photos from the day were shared exclusively with HELLO!. News of Jennifer and Tom's engagement was announced last January, live on GMA.

The doctor also shared the exciting announcement on her Instagram page with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "I said YES! to Tom Werner," alongside a ring and a heart emoji.

