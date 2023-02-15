Jennifer Ashton celebrates love with beautiful beach photo The GMA3 host just celebrated her first Valentine's Day since marrying Tom Werner

Jennifer Ashton was feeling thankful for her husband on Wednesday when she paid a sweet tribute to him with a gorgeous beach snapshot.

The TV doctor wished her husband Tom Werner a happy Valentine's Day with an Instagram message alongside a swimsuit-clad photo of her kissing him at the beach.

The sun was setting and Jennifer's silhouetted figure, showed off her toned physique.

WATCH: Jennifer Ashton reveals her surprising workout regime - and it's not in the gym

Loading the player...

She accompanied the photo with a message which read: "Celebrating our love today and everyday, Happy Valentine’s Day honey," and fans reacted.

One wrote: "You certainly can sport that swimsuit!! So happy for you - I admire you every time I see you on TV," while a second added: "Happiness is kissing on the beach."

MOST READ: Kelly Ripa's son's new life in Michigan - and how it differs from his famous siblings

POPULAR: Carrie Underwood reveals jaw-dropping addition to 400-acre home

Her ABC colleagues and famous friends also chimed in with Ginger Zee writing: "And every day," and Ali Wentworth adding two red, heart emojis.

Jennifer and Tom got married in November 2022

Jennifer and TV executive, Tom, got married in November and enjoyed an intimate and glitzy wedding ceremony in Manhattan. HELLO! were given exclusive wedding photos from their special day.

The ceremony - which was attended by Jennifer's GMA co-stars including Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and George Stephanopoulos - was beautiful, and involved a lot of happy tears.

WOW: Jennifer Ashton models swimwear to perfection while vacationing in Italy

Jennifer and Tom were joined under the chuppah - the traditional Jewish wedding canopy - by their children - Tom's son and two daughters, and Jennifer's son and daughter.

Jennifer and Tom's wedding was a star-studded affair

Other famous faces in attendance on Jennifer and Tom's special day included Corey Gamble and Donna Karen. The TV medic looked radiant in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown, with jewelry by Sue Gragg, and was styled by Lindsay Flores.

Tom, meanwhile, looked dapper in a tuxedo. After the ceremony, which was held at New York City's Harmonie Club, guests were transported to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the ancient Temple of Dendur.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.