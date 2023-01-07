Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in has reason to celebrate after returning to ABC show Rhiannon Ally has been filling in alongside DeMarco Morgan

Amy Robach may not be having the best start to her year as her future on GMA3 is still undecided following her affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes – but her replacement is having a great time.

Rhiannon Ally - who shocked her co-stars when she revealed her difficult health diagnosis live on air - has been filling in for Amy alongside DeMarco Morgan – who has stepped in for T.J. – and alongside gaining herself some well-deserved recognition for her work, she has also enjoyed a personal celebration.

The TV star ended her busy week on Friday by celebrating her daughter, Camila's seventh birthday, and took to her Instagram Stories to share some adorable photos of her rarely-seen middle child.

Rhiannon posted a beautiful photo of the birthday girl posing on a beach wearing a red and white striped top and a large-brimmed hat with a huge smile on her face.

"Happy Birthday to our darling girl," the caption read. Another photo was a throwback of Camila as a toddler, which her proud mom captioned: "This tiny girl is seven today," alongside a crying face emoji.

Rhiannon shares three children with her husband Mike Marusarz. As well as Camila, the couple has a son, Roman, eight, and a daughter Natalia, four.

Rhiannon celebrated her daughter's birthday

Rhiannon made her first appearance on GMA3 on 13 December after Amy and T.J. were put on hiatus by the network following news of their relationship.

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision in an editorial call last month and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Rhiannon has three kids

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off the air while they figure out the next stages and that while Amy and T.J. were off, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos would be keeping their seats warm.

They did so for the first week, but Rhiannon and DeMarco have been filling in for the duo ever since. It has not been revealed when Amy and T.J. will be back - or how long the hiatus will last.

