Andrew Lloyd Webber's son Nicholas critically ill with cancer - details

Andrew Lloyd Webber, the legendary composer behind hit musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera and Cats, has revealed his eldest son, Nicholas Lloyd Webber, 43, is critically ill with gastric cancer.

"I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill," the Oscar-winning composer shared in a statement. "As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized."

Nicholas is a talented Grammy-nominated composer and record producer in his own right, most known for his work scoring the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records, as well as the film The Last Bus and short Mr Invisible.

Andrew is 'devastated' over his son's recent hospitalization

He has also co-produced the original cast album for his father’s latest musical Cinderella, which landed him a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner," Andrew continued in his statement. "He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

The news has understandably cast a shadow over Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway musical Bad Cinderella, which he composed.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, 46, is critically ill with gastric cancer

The show was set to have its opening night on Thursday at the Imperial Theater, but the composer will not be in attendance due to his son’s illness.

"I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew, and orchestra on Opening Night," he said. He also clarified that his son’s illness was the reason he has "not been able to attend the recent previews" of the musical.

Bad Cinderella, which was retitled from the original Cinderella that played the West End from 2021 to 2022, reimagines the classic fairytale through the lens of beauty standards and features a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell.

We send our heartfelt wishes to Nicholas and the Lloyd Webber family during this difficult time.

