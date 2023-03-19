New details on Harrison Ford's shake-up concerning Glenn Close ahead of major recent appearance The Fatal Attraction star was forced to miss out on Sunday night's festivities

Harrison Ford has been making his big comeback into the spotlight thanks to recent TV appearances and a new Indiana Jones movie scheduled to release this year.

One of his most high-profile appearances recently was the 95th Academy Awards this past Sunday, during which he presented the award for Best Picture, although many viewers were left unaware that he was supposed to have a co-star.

Harrison presented Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards

Glenn Close was slated to join Harrison as a co-presenter on the night, but was forced to drop out at the last minute due to testing positive for Covid-19.

The actress returned to social media on Saturday, a day before her 76th birthday, with a candid video from her home in Bozeman, Montana, opening up about the missed opportunity.

She talked first about her recent visit to New York City and then how she flew out to Los Angeles for the Oscars before finding out she had Covid.

Glenn opened up about missing the Oscars

"So I had to go into isolation," she explained. "I watched it on television, was thrilled with everything and happy with all the winners.

"It was six days, I just got back home yesterday. Still feeling…not great, but really happy to be home," she added, then turning the camera over to her dog before talking about more of the projects she had in the pipeline, including Cameron Diaz's comeback vehicle Back in Action.

While Glenn was unfortunately absent on Oscar night, it did end with a bang, with Harrison presenting the big prize to Everything Everywhere All At Once, even getting in an adorable moment with former co-star and one of the night's winners, Ke Huy Quan, which you can catch a glimpse of in the video below.

She was, though, immediately inundated with a slew of sweet messages asking her to take care, with one fan writing: "Glenn, love hearing your voice. Thanks for the update. Wishing you are back to full health soon. Rest and restore at home."

Another also said: "Missed you at the Oscars," while a third added: "Thank God. Sending all my love and prayers to you and hope you will feel your best soon."

