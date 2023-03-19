Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares sweetest unseen photo of mum Carole The Princess of Wales' family has always been so close

James Middleton enjoys a close relationship with his family, including his sisters Pippa and the Princess of Wales. He's also clearly full of admiration for his mum Carole, as he proved on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram in honour of Mother's Day in the UK, he shared a previously unseen photo.

The snap showed James with his arms around his mum as they both beamed for the camera, and it appeared to have been taken on another special occasion. See James talk about the women in his life in the clip below...

WATCH: James Middleton pays tribute to sisters Kate and Pippa in heartfelt clip

Loading the player...

The entrepreneur was wearing the same suit as when he tied the knot with his wife Alizée Thevenet in France in September 2021 and there appeared to be a happy crowd behind the duo, suggesting it might have been taken at his wedding reception.

SEE: James Middleton leaves special message on sister Kate's latest photo

MORE: 15 sweet photos of Michael Middleton with Kate, Pippa and James

James captioned the image with a heartfelt message, writing: "You make my world go around [red heart emoji]. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and especially to this one".

James shared the sweet photo on Instagram

His followers were quick to admire the snapshot and his caption, with one commenting: "That's a happy photo!!!!" Others added: "Happy Mother's Day, This is really beautiful. Carole is a strong mama," and: "Beautiful picture. Love how close your family is".

James paid tribute to his mum and his sisters recently, writing about how important they are to him. He's also been supported by his wife following the devastating loss of his long-time pet, dog Ella.

James enjoying a day at Wimbledon with sister Pippa

Recently, James shared a sweet first for one of the more recent members of his canine family. Uploading a video of himself with his golden retriever, he shared: "Isla's first snow day! Born on the hottest day on record last summer, this is Isla's first-ever experience playing in the snow… oh and eating it! I think it’s safe to say she thoroughly enjoyed it."

The moment was bittersweet, marking the first snowfall since the passing of James' beloved dog, Ella, who helped him through some difficult times.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.