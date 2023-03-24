Jessica Simpson throws adorable unicorn-themed 4th birthday bash for daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson exuded the joy of a proud mother as she treated her daughter Birdie, 4, to a fantasy birthday party of every little girl’s dreams.

Sharing a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her youngest child's birthday on Thursday, the 42-year-old former MTV star commemorated her daughter Birdie Mae's fourth birthday with a magical unicorn-themed party, showcasing her affection for her little girl, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson.

The blonde beauty posted a series of delightful pictures from the event, accompanied by a touching caption that conveyed her love for her daughter to her 6.2 million followers.

Birdie was treated to a lavish unicorn-themed birthday party

Jessica shared, "Birdie Mae Johnson is 4!!! This adorable wonder of unicorn kiddo illuminates every color in the rainbow…her favorite color."

She went on to describe how Birdie's infectious laughter and unique personality bring joy to those around her.

Jessica, who also has two other children with her husband Eric - daughter Maxwell, 10, and son Ace, 9 - shared her love and pride for Birdie, calling her "a symphony of STARDUST and born to SHINE."

She expressed how her daughter's presence is always felt, even when they are apart.

Birdie's party was everything a little girl could dream of

For the enchanting birthday celebration, Jessica looked stunning with her golden locks styled in a center part and flowing over her shoulders.

She wore a chic suede purple coat with plush beige fur trim, while the birthday girl looked adorable in a lavender dress adorned with colorful sequins and a tutu skirt.

Birdie's outfit was completed with a pale pink fur bomber jacket and metallic pink cowboy boots, her hair styled in two buns and accessorized with charming accents.

The birthday party's décor featured a whimsical assortment of metallic pink balloons, streamers, and a wall of color-coordinated candies in jars for guests to enjoy.

A snapshot of the family gathered around Birdie, with a delicious-looking white unicorn cake and treats spelling out "Happy Birthday Birdie," captured the loving atmosphere.

Eric Johnson, the retired NFL player, looked casual in a charcoal t-shirt, a green and navy plaid shirt jacket, and a navy blue Boston Red Sox baseball cap.

Little Birdie poses with her parents

The couple began dating in 2010 after being introduced by a mutual friend and got engaged later that year.

Their first two children, Maxwell and Ace, were born in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

The loving couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California in 2014, and welcomed Birdie into their family in March 2019.

