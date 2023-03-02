Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson's relationship timeline explored

Texas-born Jessica Simpson rose to stardom in 1997 after she signed with Columbia Records aged 17. She enjoyed unprecedented success with her hit debut single, I Wanna Love You Forever, and went on to release seven studio albums.

The blonde beauty hit the headlines in the early 2000s after she appeared on the MTV reality television series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. The couple parted ways in 2005 and Jessica went on to find love with her current husband, Eric Johnson.

WATCH: Jessica Simpson's children play the drums in adorable video

Loading the player...

And last year, new details of her love life began circulating online thanks to her eye-opening memoir, Open Book.

Keep scrolling to discover Jessica and Eric's romantic journey…

Who is Jessica Simpson's partner, Eric Johnson?

Eric is a former American football tight end in the National Football League. He went on to play at Yale University, before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He later played for New Orleans Saints in 2007, but was later released by the team in July 2008.

The duo wed in 2014

MORE: Jessica Simpson reveals nightmare detail of pregnancy

RELATED: Jessica Simpson talks relationship with husband and family life

Prior to finding love with Jessica, Eric was married to his ex, stylist Keri D'Angelo. The former couple tied the knot in California in May 2005, however they later separated in October 2009 and filed for divorce in January 2010. Their divorce was finalised in October 2010.

How did Jessica and Eric meet?

Jessica and Eric started dating in May 2010. According to Jessica's memoir, the pair met at a house party after being introduced by a mutual friend. On the subject of their first encounter, the star explained: "We connected on all levels, we both were ready for the real deal."

Jessica and Eric are totally besotted

The couple declared their love for one another in October 2010, with Eric popping the question in November that same year. Opening up about their proposal on The Early Show, Jessica explained how he'd planned it out for a long time and discussed the decision with her parents. "I actually had to sit on his knee. I was so shocked," she said.

How long have Jessica and Eric been married?

After a whirlwind romance, the smitten couple tied the knot in 2014, marking the special occasion with a lavish ceremony in Montecito, California. The lovebirds said "I do" in front of over 250 guests, with Jessica stealing the limelight in a stunning custom-made Carolina Herrera gown.

DISCOVER: Inside Jessica Simpson's unusual hen-party

Speaking to People magazine about their special bond, the songstress gushed: "It's about communicating and loving somebody. We both have the same purpose and the same heart in what we're doing together. And that's important."

Jessica and her family live in Los Angeles

And in her intimate memoir, Jessica added: "My husband, I love you. Six years ago today I married my perfect soulmate," the mom-of-three wrote on their anniversary last summer. "Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."

MORE: Jessica Simpson shares empowering message of self-love with fans

Ahead of their big day, the lovebirds celebrated with a joint bachelorette-bachelor party in Los Angeles. The duo invited 40 people to their exclusive bash which they held at the trendy bar Warwick on Los Angeles' Sunset Boulevard. Among the couple's guests were their bridesmaids, groomsmen, Jessica's parents and Eric's former American football teammates.

When did they become parents?

The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, in May 2012. At the time, Jessica announced: "We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers we have received. This has been the greatest experience of our lives!"

Jessica and Eric used two family names for their newborn – Maxwell is Eric's middle name, whilst Drew is Jessica's mother's maiden name.

Jessica's growing brood

In June 2013, the couple welcomed their second child, son Ace Knute Johnson. Jessica was reportedly delighted to welcome a son into the family. Speaking to People magazine after hosting her baby shower, she gushed: "I didn't grow up with a brother and I think the unknown is really exciting. I can't wait to have that connection with our little man."

MORE: Jessica Simpson's unique fact about family home with husband Eric Johnson will surprise you

Later in March 2019, Jessica and Eric welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson. Back in 2020, the mom-of-three shared a candid insight into her pregnancy journey. Taking to Instagram, Jessica explained how her feet got so swollen when she was expecting that she had to forgo shoes entirely.

The star is a devoted mom-of-three

Alongside a hilarious picture of her little girl surrounded by shoes, Jessica penned: "The irony to Birdie's love for shoes is that I was so swollen when I was pregnant with her that I couldn't wear any.

"It's true what they say- the third child gets the hand-me-downs!"

How many years has Jessica Simpson been sober?

In recent years, the songstress has opened up about her decision to ditch alcohol. The star has written about her sobriety journey in her memoir, explaining how her husband decided to join her for the ride. "Eric gave up drinking the second I did," she said. "He said, 'I'll do it with you, baby.' It was like no biggie and he hasn't gone back or looked back."

Jessica and Eric together in 2016

MORE: Jessica Simpson celebrates 'best news of my life' with emotional message and photo

Praising her hubby, Jessica continued: "It's just the way he is. He's a very selfless and loving person who is the most incredible father on the planet."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.