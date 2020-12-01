Jessica Simpson reveals nightmare detail of pregnancy with unbelievable photo She shares her three children with her husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson has laid bare one of the not-so-joyful details of pregnancy with an incredible photo she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The mum-of-three, 40, revealed her feet got so swollen when she was expecting her third child, Birdie, that she had to forgo shoes entirely.

But in an ironic turn of events, her daughter is footwear crazy and now she has a wardrobe of shoes to rival Imelda Marcos.

"The irony to Birdie's love for shoes is that I was so swollen when I was pregnant with her that I couldn't wear any," Jessica explained in the caption of the little girl sitting in the middle of a pile of shoes.

"It's true what they say- the third child gets the hand-me-downs!"

Birdie’s impressive shoe collection from her older sister Maxwell, eight, and her brother, Ace, seven, included a huge selection of trainers, sandals, boots, and party shoes.

Jessica has passed on her love of shoes

It's perhaps not surprising Birdie has a penchant for shoes, though, as her mum created her own billion-dollar Jessica Simpson fashion empire.

She also recently celebrated some exciting news which left her bursting with joy.

Jessica was delighted to reveal to her fans that her memoir, Open Book, made it onto the Time list of 'The 100-Must-Read Books of 2020'.

The star shared a post on Instagram and wrote: "Unexpected blessings make my heart burst with purposeful joy!!!. Thank you @time for this unbelievable allowance of recognition."

Jessica is a proud mum-of-three

She added: "Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous - Albert Einstein￼ 11/11."

Jessica is happily married and shares her three children with her husband, Eric Johnson.

But she bared her soul in the memoir and shared some dark times in her life, including the demise of her first marriage to Nick Lachey.

Jessica also admitted she hit a very low point in 2017 too, when she decided to get sober.

She's called giving up alcohol: "The best thing I have ever done in my life, "and says: "I am very proud of it."

