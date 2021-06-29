Jessica Simpson talks relationship with husband and family life The star shares three children with Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson have been married for 11 years and share three beautiful children together.

The star regularly gushes about how her former NFL player hubby and their offspring - Birdie, two, Ace, seven, and Maxwell, nine – have helped her overcome some of the darkest times of her life.

While Jessica's first marriage to Nick Lachey crashed and burned, she says her relationship with Eric is stronger than ever.

WATCH: Jessica Simpson's daughter steals the show in cute video

Here's what she's said publicly about her marital status with Eric and what life is really like behind closed doors.

The couple tied the knot in 2014, four years after they got engaged They got married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in front of their famous friends including Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

Jessica often opens up about the passion in their romance and in an interview on the Today show with Matt Lauer she confessed: "I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other.

Jessica and Eric have been married for 11 years

"I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high."

Jessica added: "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

Eric was married to first wife Keri D'Angelo from 2005 to 2010 and he was in the process of divorcing her when he began dating Jessica. They were engaged one month after his split was finalized.

Jessica and Eric share three children

During a press trip for her memoir, Open Book, Jessica delivered a little more information than her fans were ready for when she called Eric her "sexual shaman".

"With Eric, we connect mind, body, soul,' she told Extra. "It’s a very spiritual experience… I call him my sexual shaman."

She also credits him for letting her be the person she is and loving her for it.

"In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free," Jessica told Us Weekly. "Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!"

Eric reciprocates her feelings and in a gushing Instagram video recently he couldn't contain his emotions for his family.

Jessica and Eric regularly gush about their relationship

"I just feel like the luckiest guy to have this family and spend every day with you guys," he said. "I know I'm awkward but I had to say it.

"I love my kids I love my wife and life with you guys is epic and it's just going to get better and better. I just wanted to say how much I love you guys."

