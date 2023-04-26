Ant Anstead, Renee Zellweger celebrate happy news three years after his Christina Hall divorce

The British TV host shares his third child with the former Flip or Flop presenter

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger are having a wonderful week full of happy news.

The couple have been going from strength to strength in the two years that they've been dating and on Tuesday, Ant seized the opportunity to celebrate his famous girlfriend for the second time in a matter of days.

After ringing in a milestone two year anniversary, the Bridget Jones actress, 54, also celebrated her birthday. On April 25, the For the Love of Cars host took to Instagram to share a fan video of Renee dancing and wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ren!! One lucky British boy."

WATCH: Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger in rarely-seen tender moments together

His birthday post was short and sweet but it's apparent how smitten Ant is with the Hollywood A-lister. For their anniversary, he posted a collection of rarely-seen snaps from their two years together. Take a look in the romantic video above!

Fans quickly inundated the comments section with heart emojis galore, with one also gushing: "Happy Anniversary to you both! Good to see you happy."

Another said: "Wishing you many more years of happiness and 'magic'," while a third added: "And let's just say…'They lived happily ever after'."

© Instagram The couple are quite private about their relationship

Ant and the Oscar-winning actress started dating soon after they first met in April 2021, when the latter was a guest on his TV show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

They not only enjoy spending time with each other, but also with 44-year-old Ant's extensive family, as he is also a dad of three.

His oldest two children, teenagers Amelie and Archie live in England, while three-year-old Hudson resides in California. Ant shares him with his ex-wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Hall.

Ant shares his youngest son Hudson with his ex-wife Christina Hall

They split in 2020 and their divorce was finalized a year later. Ant and Christina had only been married for two years before they called time on their romance.

The Christina in the Country star - who also has two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa - announced the breakup on social media and wrote: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority."

She added: "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

