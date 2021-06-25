Christina Haack's incredible celebration amid ex Ant Anstead's 'romance' with Renee Zellweger The Flip or Flop star shares a son with her former husband

Christina Haack is officially a single woman after finalising her divorce from Ant Anstead, but she had another reason to celebrate recently - and she did it in style.

The Flip or Flop star threw the most amazing party and shared photos and videos on Instagram in the wake of reports that her ex-husband has sparked up a romance with Bridget Jones actress, Renee Zellweger.

MORE: Ant Anstead makes surprising revelation after split from Christina Haack

Christina refused to let the news get her down and instead showcased a clip from her HGTV show which showed her presenting the most amazing Paris-themed party for her daughter's tenth birthday party.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina threw the most incredible birthday party for her daughter Taylor

While Taylor actually turned ten in the fall, the episode only aired in the US this week. Christina had gone all out with mini Eiffel Towers, a stunning pink-and-white cake with a Parisian scene, and even a pretend bakery called. Boulangerie D'Taylor.

"I cannot believe Taylor is ten," Christina said. "Like double digits? That flew by, it's actually making me really sad."

Christina shares her daughter and son, Brayden, five, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

MORE: Exclusive: Ant Anstead makes heartfelt revelation about being separated from his children

READ: Renee Zellweger gives rare insight into relationship with family

Her youngest child, Hudson, is with Ant, who has reportedly moved on with the Hollywood star.

Christina and Ant's divorce has been finalised

TMZ reported news of the romance first and People then confirmed the coupling.

Ant and Renee worked together on the British TV presenter's upcoming show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

SEE: Christina Anstead's new photo with ex-husband has fans saying the same thing

MORE: Inside Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Texas

Renee and Ant are said to be dating

She appears on an episode of the Discovery+ series which sees Ant and his co-host, Cristy Lee, help celebrities give loved ones a one-of-a-kind car transformation.

Ant's divorce from Christina is his second, as he has two children from his first marriage who live in the UK.

Renee has also walked down the aisle in the past and was married to country star Kenny Chesney. They married and broke up in 2005 and she has most recently been linked to another musician, Doyle Bramhall ll.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.