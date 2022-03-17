Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead stun fans with PDA packed photo during very special wedding The couple were first linked in June 2021

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are still going strong and their latest selfie certainly shows it.

The couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they were linked last year, but it appears they are now ready to put it front and center.

Ant surprised fans with an intimate photo of them kissing and he shared it on Instagram.

The grand gesture was an unexpected surprise as he gave insight into their romance in the sweetest way.

Renee and Ant were locking lips in the image, which was taken at Jenson Button's recent wedding in Miami.

They were both glamorously dressed with Ant wearing a tuxedo and Renee in an off-the-shoulder gown.

He captioned the joyful image: "This lady x Ren," and accompanied his nickname for her with a red heart emoji.

Ant surprised fans with the intimate snapshot

Even as he kissed his date, Ant couldn't keep the smile off his face and the post delighted his fans and famous friends.

Octavia Spencer added more hearts and people gushed about how amazing they look together.

"So cute together! You are doing a good job at only sharing what you want to share! Darling mature relationship," wrote one, while another added: "MARRY HER. She's amazing!!!! So beautiful."

Ant met the Oscar winner while filming an episode of his show, Celebrity IUU: Joyride. They attempted to keep their romance under wraps but were spotted in the summer enjoying a date together.

Jenson also shared a photo of the spot where Ant and Renee's kiss happened at his wedding

Ant began dating 52-year-old Renee after he finalized his divorce from second wife Christina Anstead.

The former couple started dating in 2017 and were married at their Newport Beach home the following December. They share a young son, Hudson together.

Ant and Renee met on his show Celebrity IOU Joyride

The English TV star is also a proud father to daughter Amelie and son Archie with his first wife Louise, who he divorced in 2017.

Renee, meanwhile, has been married once before. In May 2005 she tied the knot with singer Kenny Chesney - but just four months later, the couple obtained an annulment. Her former partners include Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper.

