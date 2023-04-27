Angelina Jolie looks radiant as she steps out with son Maddox to White House state dinner

Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox recently made a stunning appearance in Washington, D.C. for a special occasion.

The 47-year-old actress and humanitarian, accompanied by her 21-year-old son, attended a state dinner at the White House on Wednesday.

The event, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, honored South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

According to People, Asia-America relations are important to Angelina's family and she and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years.

Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul. Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades, and as an artist.

For the occasion, Jolie wore a vintage Chanel jacket, a custom-made dress, and her personal jewelry.

Angelina’s last visit to Seoul was in 2019 when Maddox began his studies at Yonsei University. In 2018, she met with refugees on behalf of the UN Refugee Agency.

The book she co-authored on youth rights with Amnesty International, "Know Your Rights and Claim Them," was published in South Korea last year.

Though she continues to be heavily involved in humanitarian efforts, Angelina stepped away from her role as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy late last year.

The Oscar winner said at the time that she is "grateful for the privilege and opportunity I have had to work with so many outstanding and dedicated UNHCR field officers and other colleagues doing lifesaving work globally, and to serve as Special Envoy."

"I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people," she continued.

"After 20 years working within the UN system, I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organizations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions."

