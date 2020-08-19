Angelina Jolie reveals problem son Maddox is facing during lockdown The Maleficent star has been spending lockdown with her six children in LA

Angelina Jolie has been enjoying having her oldest son Maddox, 19, back home from university during lockdown. The 45-year-old's teenager returned to Los Angeles from South Korea earlier in the year, and has been taking online classes to keep on track with his studies. The slight problem, however, is the time difference. In an interview with Extra, the mother-of-six revealed: "He had to stay back from Korea. He's going online, and so I think he starts at 6pm at night." Luckily, Maddox is having a great time being back with his family, including siblings Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox has been working through the night for his university studies

The Maleficent actress told E!'s Daily Pop that she is enjoying the "chaos" of lockdown, and seeing her kids together. "We're all there. So all six kids, my oldest son's home from Korea – lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we're just pyjamas, robes, snacks," she said.

The Maleficent actress is isolating with her six children in LA

Angelina is also experiencing the same problems as every other parent working from home, admitting: "I've been on high-level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

The Girl, Interrupted star co-parents her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, who lives nearby. The Jolie-Pitt children have a close relationship with both of their parents, and Brad dedicated his Oscar award to them in February, when he won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Addressing the star-studded audience at the ceremony, he said: "This is for my kids, who colour everything I do. I adore you." Brad also told press that he wouldn't mind if any of his children wanted to follow in his footsteps.

The actress is enjoying having her kids at home

Talking to Mexico Informer, he said: "We can have that conversation once they are 18! I want them to follow their passions, whatever they're most interested in. Then I think it's about guiding as much as you can. But sure, why not."

The kids are no doubt finding plenty to entertain themselves too, and Angelina previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

